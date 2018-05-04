Kundali Bhagya 4 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Prithvi hires goons Prithvi hires goons so that Tapsee is unable to bring forth his truth. They follow Tapsee in an attempt to kidnap her. Kritika's fiance has returned from Dubai. Karan tells Prithvi that he will now focus on his actions so he better beware.

In the previous episode, Prithvi asks Sherlyn to put him through someone who can kidnap Tapsee so that she won’t let their truth out. Preeta is teased and threatened by the local goons of her locality and she tells all this to her family members. Sherlyn calls one of these goons to help her complete her work.

9:30pm- Sarla says that she’ll go and talk to the MLA regarding it. Srishti says that they must take strong action. Preeta asks Srishti to relax and go according to what Sarla thinks.

9:32pm- Prithvi goes to meet the goons and gives them Tapsee’s picture and tells them what to do. The goon taunts him and Prithvi enters into a verbal brawl. He threatens to shoot him if he speaks loudly with him. He asks him to beware of him and not show him any of his attitude.

9:35pm- Prithvi asks them to do something to Tapsee by the virtue of which she goes into coma for at least four to six months. The goon demands a huge sum of money for the task and Prithvi agrees to the deal.

9:39pm- Kritika’s would-be-father in law comes to the Luthra house. Soon after her fiance- Akshay comes home too. They’ve come to invite them for a pooja and Kareena suggests that they have the pooja at Luthra house instead.

9:42pm- Prithvi’s goons follow Tapsee in the market and she has an inclination that someone is following her. She dismisses her thought and drives off.

9:49pm- Akshay gets possessive about Kritika and tells her that he cannot bear if she turns untruthful in the relationship.

9:50pm- Prithvi calls Sherlyn to inform her about the plan but they enter into a verbal brawl as Sherlyn feels he should’ve killed Tapsee personally. Karan comes to Prithvi’s home.

9:56pm- Karan promises him that his life will soon take a turn he must’ve least expected. Karan invites him for a pooja at his home. Karan also tells him that now he’ll pay attention to all his activities.

