Kundali Bhagya 5 April Full Episode Written Updates: Karan comes up with a plan Karan tells Tapsee about the plan he has come up with and Sameer and Karan go ahead to execute the plan to bring out Prithvi's truth.

In the previous episode, Karan talks to Tapsee and offers her to help her get Prithvi back. through this, he’d be successful in his plan. Rishabh has been successful in making Prithvi and Karan reconcile their differences, as asked by Rakhi.

9:25pm- Sarla tells Preeta that all this was Rakhi’s plan so that Karan and Prithvi reconcile their differences.

9:27pm- Tapsee thinks of how Karan offered her to help her get Prithvi back.

9:28pm- They meet the next morning and she asks Karan what the plan is. She asks him whether his actual motive is keeping Prithvi away from Preeta. Karan evades the question and asks her to focus on her plan.

9:30pm- Karan tells her about the plan he has come up with. She tells him that she will go according to his plan and leaves for her salon appointment.

9:33pm- Preeta goes to the Luthra house in the morning and Kareena taunts Preeta about Sarla’s behaviour. She asks her to tell her mom to behave properly the next time but instead she responds saying that her mother is very smart and knows how to behave.

9:37pm- Karan asks Sameer for a favour and tells him that he’ll have to steal.

9:41pm- He explains his entire plan to Sameer. Sameer is reluctant to do all this. But Sameer asks him why he is to do this and he responds saying that it will benefit Tapsee, Pragya and him.

9:43pm- On his way out, Karan meets Preeta. Preeta taunts him that he might be going to meet his new girlfriend. He asks her whether she has started having romantic inclinations towards him. She laughs it off.

9:49pm- Preeta asks Karan to choose someone as this new girl does not suit him. She goes to Dadi’s room and Karan calls her while she is going.

9:52pm- Karan and Sameer go out to execute their plan.

