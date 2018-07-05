In the previous episode, the doctor tells Sherlyn that she cannot go ahead with the abortion as aborting the pregnancy would be fatal for her. Karan and Preeta reach the hospital and Prithvi sees them. He calls Sherlyn and asks her to convince the doctor not to open her mouth in front of her.

9:30pm- Karan knocks on the door of the doctor’s cabin while Sherlyn is inside. Sherlyn asks the doctor not to open the door as she knows that whoever is outside wants to spoil her image. She hides behind the table and the doctor opens the door.

9:34pm- The doctor stops them from coming inside the room. Karan plays a ploy and tactfully enters, by the time they enter, Sherlyn hides behind the cupboard. Pragya and Karan frantically look for Sherlyn in the room but are unable to find her. Preeta goes to look behind the cupboard but Sherlyn runs away and changes her hiding place.

9:39pm- Karan and Preeta tell the doctor everything about Sherlyn and tell her how important it is for them to figure out Sherlyn’s truth. They tell her why they feel Sherlyn is trying to fool them. The doctor thinks about her decision to support Sherlyn. Preeta tries to make her understand how Sherlyn is wrong and cunning. She would only mould the doctor to her benefit. Prithvi and Sherlyn listen to Preeta speak all this. Prithvi tries to think of a way to get out of this mess.

9:49pm- Karan goes out of the cabin as he feels someone is eavesdropping. Prithvi runs away, Throwing off the shawl he was using to cover his face. Karan looks around to see who it was. Sherlyn wonders why Karan would’ve run away immediately. Preeta still tries to convince the doctor. She tells her how she convinced Rishabh to say yes to marry Sherlyn.

9:57pm- Preeta asks the doctor for help in order to bring out her truth. Karan sees Prithvi and asks him what he is doing at the hospital.

