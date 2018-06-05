Kundali Bhagya 5 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Prithvi comes home Prithvi is called home so that everyone can get to know the truth about the necklace.

9:30pm- Dadi mentions that a girl must marry a boy who is able to move heavy furniture around. Srishti and Sameer get embarrassed and Dadi points out that their body language and is reminded of her olden days.

9:33pm- Sarla comes in and they stop talking. Sarla asks why and Sameer manages to cover up saying that he was just offering to help Srishti.

9:34pm- Sherlyn tells Prithvi about what all happened at Luthra house. Sherlyn tells him that she had to admit the necklace is hers. She puts all the blame on Prithvi and Prithvi puts it back on her. Prithvi feels that all his plan will get flopped. Sherlyn hears Rishabh’s voice and gets alerted.

9:37pm- Rishabh asks Sherlyn whether she knew Prithvi before meeting him. He asks her to answer truthfully. Sherlyn says that she doesn’t.

9:38pm- Sameer and Srishti are in Srishti’s room and Srishti gets to painting her room with Sameer. Sarla comes in and asks Srishti not to disturb Sameer.

9:43pm- Preeta is tensed and can’t seem to figure out why all this is happening to her again and again. Karan ensures her that Prithvi’s truth will come out and she’ll be able to kick him out of his life. Preeta is sad that her fiance could be involved with someone else.

9:49pm- Karan asks Preeta to look into his eyes and ensures her everything will be okay. Preeta gets a call from Sarla asking her what she must buy for Prithvi’s mom. Sarla is excited about Preeta’s wedding.

9:52pm- Karan asks Preeta what Sarla was saying. He asks her why she didn’t tell her everything to which she responds saying that nothing has been proved.

9:56pm- Prithvi comes to Luthra house and Karan welcomes him. Kareena asks him whether he knows why he has been called.

9:58pm- Rishabh asks Prithvi whether he has any relations with Sherlyn. Karan asks why she found the necklace was found in his car.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App