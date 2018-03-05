Kundali Bhagya 5 March 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Holi celebrations continue! Prithvi and Sherlyn decide to get Preeat high on bhaang whereas Preeta and Karan are planning the same against Sherlyn. Srishti gets Sameer high on bhaang. Sangram tries to get Disha ot of the house.

In the previous episode, he robbers hit Karan and Rishabh and they fall unconscious. Prithvi comes in with his heroic entry, believing that these are the goons he has hired, but only to later realise that he was wrong. He gets beaten up by the goons. The goons want Preeta’s ring which she refuses to give.

9:30pm- Preeta is looking for Karan when somebody puts colour on her. Sherlyn comes and taunts her.

9:31pm- Sangram’s men come to the house and Sangram asks him to think of a way to take Disha out of the house.

9:32pm- Karan comes to Preeta and tells her that they’ll get Sherlyn drunk so that she blurts out the truth.

9:33pm- Sangram takes Preeta out of the house while Poorab is looking for her, here, there, everywhere.

9:34pm- Sherlyn gives Prithvi a glass of bhaang so that he can get her to drink it so that their plan takes shape. Prithvi says that they’ll not get Karan to get drunk.

9:36pm- Preeta comes to Karan and tells him to concentrate on the plan instead. Karan flirts with her and she threatens to slap him.

9:40pm- Srishti spots Sameer and offers him bhaang under the pretext of dry fruit milkshake. he drinks it and wants to dance.

9:43pm- Prithvi comes in and gives bhaang to Preeta saying that it is milkshake. Preeta and Karan dance together too.

9:50pm- Srishti comes in saying that someone has put colour in her eyes, Preeta tries to wash it off. She has to put her glass away. Karan goes to Sherlyn and Prithvi and asks where Rishabh is and why prithiv looks so tensed. Sherlyn tries to evade him saying that she has some work to tend to.

9:53pm- Sangram is taking Disha out when the Dadis come in and ask Sangram what he is doing but since they are under the influence of a cough syrup, they let the situation pass.

9:58pm- While they are on their way out, they meet Poorab and Sarla. Poorab asks him whether they’ve seen Disha and Pragya but Sangram refuses. Sarla asks him to keep the “carpet” on the floor.

