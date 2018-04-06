Kundali Bhagya 6 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Karan executes his plan Karan and tapsee execute their plan but Sameer gets caught by Prithvi and gets beaten up. Tapsee comes and takes Prithvi away from Sameer. Srishti sees Sameer getting beaten up and comes to his rescue.

In the previous episode, Karan meets Tapsee and tells her about the plan he has in mind. Tapsee agrees to follow the plan. Karan ropes in Sameer to execute the plan and they go ahead to give it shape. Preeta sees them going out of the house and is suspicious of them.

9:25pm- Preeta is suspicious of Karan’s intentions and actions and calls Prithvi to alert him. She requests him not to say anything to Karan in case he does anything. She asks him to ignore him. Prithvi tells her that he’ll be careful.

9:29pm- Tapsee goes ahead with the execution of the plan. Sameer pretends to be a thief and runs away with her bag. Prithvi runs after Sameer.

9:32pm- Prithvi catches hold of Sameer and starts beating him. Karan calls Tapsee to go to Prithvi and stop him from beating Sameer.

9:34pm- Srishti is crossing by and sees Sameer getting beaten up. She runs towards him and by the time she reaches there, Prithvi and Tapsee have left the scene.

9:35pm- Prithvi sees a bruise on Tapsee’s arm and apologises for not listening to her cries for help earlier. Prithvi offers her to come along to his house.

9:37pm- Srishti takes Sameer to a nearby park to get him to sit. Srishti asks him who was beating him. Sameer comes up with a story.

9:44pm- Preeta is thinking about Karan and decides to call him to see where he is and whether everything is alright. Karan hangs up on her call.

9:51pm- Preeta calls Karan again and Karan evades her questions and starts saying that he knows she loves her. He tells her that he does not have time for her and has set appointment for his future dates for the next three years. Preeta gets annoyed at Karan’s nonsense.

