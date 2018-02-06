Kundali Bhagya 6 Feb 2018 Full episode Written Updates: Sherlyn fixes mehendi dates Preeta sees Janki hanging from the bed. Prithvi covers himself up. Prithvi is happy to learn that Janki is now paralysed. Sherlyn fixes the dates for her mehendi function and gets everyone to agree to it. Prithvi tells the Aroras that he has to go abroad and thereby, would like the wedding to take place as soon as possible.

The episode begins with Preeta spotting Janki hanging from the bed in Prithvi’s presence. Prithvi tries to cover up by saying that he was just taking her blessings. He tries to gauge what has happened to Janki and Preeta tells him that she has paralysed. Prithvi is secretly happy and exhibits his happiness once Preeta leaves the room to get soup for Janki.

Kareena tells everone that the date for Sherlyn’s Mehendi function has been fixed. But Rakhi is not too keen on going ahead with the celebrations because of whatever has happened at Arora house. Sherlyn pretends to be hitherto unaware of whatever has happened with Preeta’s family. Sherlyn pretends that her chachi is taunting her. Hearing this, Rakhi says that they should go ahead with the wedding. They agree to go ahead with Mehendi function. Sherlyn tells Kareena that all this was just a plan. Sherlyn tells Rishabh that they are having the Mehendi party the next day. Hearing this, both Rishabh and Karan are shocked. Karan thinks of calling Preeta to get the function postponed.

Prithvi pretends to be inquisitive as to what happened to Janki and Sarla tells them how they’d gone to a temple to pray for Janki. Prithvi tells them that he wants to share something with them but is unsure as to how they would react to the same. She tells them that he has to go abroad and therefore, Preeta and Prithvi should get married soon. Prithvi gives them three weeks to make all the arrangements. Srishti is wary of this hurried up decision and questions Prithvi’s actions to which he says that they shouldn’t let small hurdles in life effect big decisions.

Srishti warns Preeta that whatever planning is going on, is not positive. She tells Preeta that she does not feel as happy with this relationship. Srishti says that she does not feel right about all this.