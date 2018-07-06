Kundali Bhagya 6 July 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Preeta reach the hospital. Seeing them, Prithvi calls Sherlyn and asks her to hide as Karan and Preeta are in the hospital. Karan and Preeta enter the doctor’s cabin but Sherlyn hides. Preeta explains to the doctor why she must share the truth with her and bring out Sherlyn’s reality. Karan meets Prithvi and asks him to beware.

9:30pm- Preeta convinces the doctor to help her bring out Sherlyn’s truth. Prithvi tells Karan to wonder how bad Preeta would feel if she gets to know that they are fighting again. Karan asks him what he is doing at the hospital. Prithvi instead cross questions Karan as to why would he ask him such a question.

9:37pm- Karan tells him that he knows that the child in Sherlyn’s womb is Prithvi’s. He swears to bring out Prithvi’s actual face in front of everyone. The doctor tells Preeta that she came in with her family and Preeta realises that they are talking about the same Sherlyn.

9:41pm- Prithvi and Karan start fighting with each other in front of Preeta. Preeta asks them to stop. Karan does not agree to it. He says that he knows he is here to help someone cover up their mistake. He tells Preeta that he is sure that he is the father of Sherlyn’s child.

9:49pm- Sherlyn comes out of the hiding when Preeta leaves. She starts shouting at the doctor and tells her that she is not supposed to give out her details to anyone. The doctor tells her that she is bound to tell the truth as she has to only take the side of humanity. She says that it is her responsibility to bring out the truth and save lives. Sherlyn attacks her physically and hits her on the head. The doctor faints.

9:56pm- Prithvi tries to prove himself right. He tells her that he gets really agitated when Karan blames her.

