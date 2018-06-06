Kundali Bhagya 6 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Prithvi proves himself innocent Prithvi slyly proves himself innocent and Preeta apologises to him forr doubting him. Karan swears to bring his truth out.

In the previous episode, Prithvi is called to Luthra house so that the truth behind Sherlyn’s necklace can be revealed. Preeta is tensed as to what would happen and her tension heightens seeing her mother’s excitement. Prithvi comes home and is asked about Sherlyn’s necklace.

9:30pm- Prithvi acts as though he does not know anything about a necklace. Karan shows him the necklace and asks him what the connection between his car and necklace is. Karan asks him repeatedly.

9:32pm- Rishabh asks Preeta to relax as she hasn’t been questioned. Prithvi pretends to be concerned about his reputation and the attacks which are meted out to him. He says he’ll only answer Preeta.

9:33pm- He gives the necklace’s receipt to Preeta, showing that he bought the necklace to gift to Preeta. Karan says that he is lying. He asks him to prove it and call his mom since he said he bought the necklace with his mom.

9:36pm- Prithvi calls his mom and tells her not to worry and hangs up. Karan asks him why he is carrying the receipt to which Prithvi responds saying that he is carrying it because he wanted to go to the jewellery store to buy the same necklace.

9:38pm- Sherlyn starts crying that Kareena is not taking her side and goes away. Kareena sends Rishabh behind her. Rishabh tells Sherlyn that she noticed how she did not give any justification about her actions earlier. He asks her to cease her tantrums. He also mentions that he trusts Preeta more than anything else.

9:42pm- Prithvi is angry that Karan leaves no stone unturned to prove that Prithvi is a bad man. He tells Preeta that she always doubts him and must consider marrying him, if people around her are such well wishers of her. He tells her that he has been very excited about their wedding but is sad that the relationship lacks trust. He asks her to think about marrying him.

9:50pm- Preeta apologises to Prithvi for her mistake and ensures him that she won’t do this again. He asks her to promise not to cry again. He asks her if he can put the necklace onto her neck. Seeing him do that, Karan is angry. He thinks to himself that he will make sure he brings out his truth.

9:57pm- When Preeta goes inside, Prithvi tells Karan that what he knows is the truth and wishes him luck to bring it out. Kareena tries to console Sherlyn.

