Kundali Bhagya 6 March 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Karan calls Preeta home After the holi celebrations, Preeta and her family come home. Next morning, Karan calls Preeta home as dadi is complaining of back ache and pain in the feet. However, they enter into a brawl outside the house.

In the previous episode, Preeta and Karan come up with a plan to get Sherlyn high on bhaang so that she blurts out the truth. Prithvi and Sherlyn come up with a similar plan so that Preeta makes a fool out of herself. However, when Prithvi offers her a glass of bhaang under the garb of milkshake, she has to put it down in order to tend to Srishti, whose eyes are hurting because of the colour that’s gone in them.

9:30pm- The Aroras come back to their house. Srishti is drunk and mentions that she is in love.

9:32pm- Rakhi is in Karan’s room and is angry at Karan. Karan asks her what Rishabh told her. She scolds him for not taking care of himself. She asks him to drink turmeric milk but he refuses. However ultimately, he has to comply.

9:36pm- Preeta takes Srishti to her room in order to get her to sleep but she begins blabbering. She tells her that karan and Rishabh, both, like her a lot. She recalls how Karan saved her from the goons when they were asking for Preeta’s ring. Preeta dismisses her and Srishti immediately falls asleep. Preeta recalls the same.

9:42pm- Rishabh comes to wake Karan up and pretends to be talking to Preeta so that Karan wakes up.

9:43pm- Karan goes to Dadi and she complains of pain in her neck and feet. Karan calls Preeta home for physiotherapy. Srishti asks her to take her along as she has remove the used decorations.

9:50pm- Preeta and Srishti reach the Luthra house and Preeta starts fighting with the auto driver but Karan throws a flower on her and the auto driver runs away. Rishabh is crossing by and Preeta thinks he has thrown the flower on her.

9:56pm- Rishabh scolds Karan for doing what he did.

9:58pm- Srishti mentions that no one must keep anything they feel in their hearts and instead should speak it out as this saves time and avoids confusions.

