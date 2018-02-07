Kundali Bhagya 7 Feb 2018 Full Episode LIVE Updates: Prithvi and Preeta go shopping Rishabh takes Sherlyn to shop for the Mehendi function. Karan accompanies them. Prithvi takes Preeta to the same place. Preeta tells Karan that her engagement with Prithvi has been fixed.

In the previous episode, Sherlyn asks Luthra to fix the dates for the Mehendi function. On the other hand, Prithvi also convinces Aroras for wedding within three weeks.

9:30pm- Srishti tells Preeta that she is not satisfied with her and Prithvi’s relationship. Preeta tells her that she is feeling this way because after marriage Preeta will have to go away from the Arora house. Srishti serves Prithvi tea and Sarla is happy that Srishti is trying to mend her ways.

9:32pm- Srishti drops tea over Prithvi. Prithvi starts shouting at Srishti and everybody is shocked at this behaviour of his. Dadi points out at this behaviour of his and Prithvi immediately becomes apologetic. He asks Sarla for permission to take out Preeta for shoping to which Sarla agrees.

9:35pm- Rishabh, Karan and Sherlyn go out for shopping for Mehendi function. Rishabh asks for Karan’s ‘expert’ advice on what to gift to Sherlyn. Karan agrees to help him only on one condition that he’ll not insult him in front of Preeta.

9:39pm- Prithvi and Preeta come to the same showroom to buy clothes for Preeta. Preeta asks him to go somewhere else which is more reasonable in terms of money. But Prithvi tells her that he wants his bride to look lavish. He tells her that their relationship is of much more value than money. Prithvi thinks to himself that his main aim is to get all the money Rishabh possesses.

9:41pm- Karan sees a lehenga and thinks to himself that it’ll look really good on his “girlfriend”. Rishabh asks him to concentrate on Sherlyn.

9:43pm- Prithvi picks up an outfit for Preeta, irrespective of her choice. Karan picks up a short dress for Sherlyn and asks Rishabh to gift it to her.

9:49pm- Preeta mistakenly enters the trial room where Karan is changing. She shouts as she is shocked. Prithvi asks her whether everything is fine and Preeta covers herself up.

9:57pm- Preeta asks Karan to wear his clothes but he refuses. He, instead, asks Preeta to help him wear his clothes. While they are at it, their eyes lock. When they come back to the reality, Karan asks her what she is doing here with Prithvi to which she responds by telling him that her engagement has been fixed.