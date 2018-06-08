On June 7's episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan is seen stealing Sherlin's phone and get to know there is a connection between Sherlin and Prithvi as most of the calls made in her phone log is to Prithvi. Meanwhile, Rishabh, Sherlin and Dadi make arrangements for Mahesh and Rakhi's wedding anniversary.

June 7’s episode of Kundali Bhagya begins with Rishabh apologising to Sherlin as Karan urges him to do so as he is up to something. Sherlin’s phone was sneaked by Karan. Meanwhile, Kareena brags about her sons and their qualities. Rishabh searched for Preeta thinking she is home but she walks in with Prithvi. Kareena starts blaming Preeta for the whole situation and could have asked Prithvi directly about the necklace. Rishabh promises dadi to make all arrangement for Mahesh and Rakhi’s wedding anniversary while Sherlin promises to help him.

Dadi invites Prithvi as Sherlin and Prithvi but ignores Preeta, Dadi then says that Preeta is a family and just like Karan-Rishabh for her so no invitation is required. As Karan is busy checking Sherlin’s phone, Rishabh wonders where Karan is. After some attempts, he unlocks the phone and gets to know that Sherlin has made multiple calls to Prithvi. He believes there is some connection between Sherlin and Prithvi. Meanwhile, Karan transfers the information to his phone from Sherlin’s mobile.

Sarla discusses about the wedding of her daughters. Rishabh plans the party and Karan goes to the hall in order to keep the Sarla’s phone. Preeta puts the phone on speaker so that Rakhi can invite Sarla. Karan in the way of signals tries to walk away Preeta with him. Sarla talks to Rakhi privately after inviting her. Rakhi tells Sarla about Sameer and Srishti and tells her to find out. Karan follows Preeta as she goes to Dadi’s room. Kritika and Rishabh bust Rakhi and Mahesh while they share a romantic moment in the kitchen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More