Kundali Bhagya 7 March 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: everyone goes for a picnic Karan realises that he has been doing wrong to Preeta all along and is apologetic towards her. Everybody goes for a picnic to a newly acquired farmhouse Rishabh has just cracked a deal for.

In the previous episode, Karan calls Preeta home the next day after holi celebrations as Dadi is complaining of back and feet pain. Outside the Luthra house, Karan enters into a brawl with Preeta, as usual. When Karan leaves in anger, Srishti mentions that one must always say how they truly feel as it avoids a lot of misinterpretation.

9:45pm- Biji tells her that she felt Prithvi was not in a good mood at the holi party and she must do her best to maintain a good relationship with him.

9:47pm- Dadi and Rakhi say that Preeta definitely has some magic in herself. Karan sees how well she behaves with everyone and how happy she makes all his family members. He realises that he did wrong to her in the morning.

9:49pm- Karan writes a sorry note to Preeta and asks Sameer to to convey the letter to Preeta. Sameer refuses but Karan bribes Sameer saying that he will tell him a secret related to Srishti if he does his work.

9:52pm- Rishabh comes in and tells everyone that they have newly acquired a property out of town. Everyone decides to visit the same and Rakhi decides to invite Sarla too.

9:55pm- Sarla goes to Prithvi’s house in order to talk to him as his phone was not reachable. She is apologetic as she did not inform him earlier. She invites Prithvi for the visit to the farmhouse on behalf of Rakhi. Hearing that Sherlyn will also accompany the Luthras, Prithvi also agrees to come along.

10:03pm- Kareena calls up Sherlyn to invite her for the visit but she is reluctant in joining them. Hearing that prithvi will also come, Sherlyn agrees to join them.

10:05pm- Everyone reaches the farmhouse and they all are in awe of the place.

10:06pm- Prithvi is glad that he has come as this will solve two-fold motives of his- keeping and eye on Karan and Preeta and will also give him more time to spend with Sherlyn.

10:11pm- Karan asks Sarla why Biji hasn’t come and she tells him that she was not keeping well. Rishabh sees Prithvi looking upset and asks him what’s wrong.

10:13pm- Karan tells Preeta about his lucky bat and Prithvi eavesdrops his conversation and decides to do wrong to Karan.

