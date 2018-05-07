Kundali Bhagya 7 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Tapsee gets kidnapped Tapsee gets kidnapped and Neel runs over his car on her, so that she goes into coma. However, he kills her. Srishti sees this and decides to run away before they catch hold of her too.

In the previous episode, Preeta tells Sarla about the goons who teased her and Sarla says that she’ll talk to the MLA. Prithvi, unknowingly, hires the same goons to kidnap Tapsee so that she is unable to bring for his truth. The goons follow Tapsee on her way back to home. Karan challenges Prithvi and says that he is going to pay attention to Prithvi’s actions now.

9:30pm- Preeta asks Srishti to learn some household chores. Srishti is still angry at the fact that Sarla is refusing to take a radical step. She decides to teach him a lesson on her own.

9:33pm- On her way back to her house, Tapsee is met with a man lying in the middle of the road. When she gets out of the car, the goons kidnap her.

9:35pm- Kareena and Rakhi are making arrangements for the pooja at their home for the success achieved by Akshay- Kritika’s fiance.

9:37pm- Srishti has come out of her house to take revenge from Neel, the corporator who teased Preeta. She spots him and follows him to the spot where his men have taken Tapsee, unaware of what is happening.

9:39pm- Seeing that something is wrong, she follows these men. These men take Tapsee inside a room where Neel tries to talk to her. As Tapsee is shouting in her defence, Srishti feels that she should help her.

9:42pm- Srishti decides to call the police to help her. Neel asks his men to bring Tapsee behind him and he starts his car.

9:49pm- Preeta goes to the kitchen to ask Srishti to do some work but doesn’t find her there. Sarla is looking for Srishti and asks Preeta where she is. Preeta says that she has gone to buy milk from the market. However, she feels that she must be on the terrace.

9:51pm- Neel hits Tapsee with his car, thinking that she must’ve gone into coma but his men check and tell him that she is dead.

9:57pm- Neel asks his men to dispose off Tapsee’s body. Preeta calls Srishti on her mobile and Neel gets alerted hearing the phone ring. Srishti decides to run away before they catch hold of her. Neel asks his men to catch her at any cost.

