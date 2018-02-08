Kundali Bhagya 8 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Prithvi takes Preeta shopping Karan tells Prithvi how he'll make sure that Preeta changes her mind about the marriage, but covers it up saying that he was just fooling around. Rishabh wants to meet Preeta personally to congratulate her. At this instant, Sherlyn informs Preeta that they are having their mehendi function the next day. Rakhi goes to Arora house to invite them for the same and also asks them to bring Janki along, if she can.

In the previous episode, Karan and Preeta get locked in the same trial room and Preeta tells him that her engagement with Prithvi has been fixed. Rishabh takes Karan’s help to pick out clothes for Sherlyn. Before that, Sherlyn has managed to convince the Luthras to have the mehendi function the next day as all her relatives are taunting her.

9:30pm- Preeta tells Karan that her engagement is fixed. Outside the trial room, Prithvi meets Rishabh and Sherlyn and tells them that their engagement is fixed. Rishabh congratulates him and says that he’ll wait for Preeta to come out so that he can congratulate her too.

9:34pm- Inside the trial room, Karan asks Preeta to try on her clothes. Preeta tells her how she cannot change in his presence and asks him to get out. Karan pretends that Prithvi is standing outside the trial room but Preeta figues out that he is making her a fool and pushes him out of the trial room. Prithvi and Karan meet outside the trial room. Karan turns the tables on him saying why he is in the area of ladies’ trial room. Karan tells him that he’ll make sure that Preeta calls off the marriage, but covers it up saying that he was joking.

9:38pm- Karan warns Prithvi to keep a lookout as to what all will follow. Preeta comes out of trial room and asks for Prithvi’s opinion to which Prithvi and Karan have diverging views. She sticks with Prithvi’s opinion and they decide to buy the dress.

9:40pm- Karan tells Preeta that Rishabh wants to meet her.

9:41pm- There is a knock on the door and Biji goes to see who is at the door. Rakhi has come to Arora house. She sees Biji is tensed and asks what the matter is. Biji is complaining that nobody woke her up at night to tell her that Janki has met with an accident. Rakhi invites them to Rishabh and Sherlyn’s mehendi function. She tells them how she did not want to have a function in the first place but she was forced to. Rakhi brings with her a wheelchair so that even Janki can attend the function. Biji tells Sarla how she should tell Rakhi that dates for Prithvi and Preeta’s engagement have also been fixed.

9:51pm- Preeta comes to meet Rishabh and he compliments her as to how beautiful she is looking. Prithvi asks Rishabh to congratulate her. Sherlyn invites Preeta for their wedding function. Sherlyn goes to try on her outfit.

9:56pm- Prithvi tells Rishabh that soon the dates for their wedding will also be fixed and he’ll send the first invite to him. Prithvi is called by a friend and he leaves the spot. Preeta and Rishabh are alone. Rishabh asks her whether she does not think that it is too early for the wedding to take place. Karan come son the spot and asks Rishabh whether he has told Preeta how he really feels. He covers it up by saying that he was talking about congratulating her.