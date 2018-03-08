Kundali Bhagya 8 march 2018 full Episode Live Written Updates: Cricket match! Karan challenges Prithvi to a cricket match as he is taunting him. They divide the teams and the match begins. Preeta jumps in to Prithvi's defense when Karan insults him.

In the previous episode, Rishabh acquires a farmhouse through a newly cracked deal. They invite everyone to come visit the farmhouse and spend a day at the farmhouse. The Luthras, Aroras, along with Sherlyn and Prithvi go to the farmhouse for a picnic. Karan realises that he has been behaving in a bad manner with Preeta and how everyone in his family loves having her around.

9:45pm- Karan is practising with his lucky bat, when Prithvi comes in and starts taunting him over is movements. Karan defends himself but Prithvi isn’t stopping. Karan challenges him to a cricket match and Prithvi accepts his challenge.

9:49pm- Karan tells everyone his plan. Dadi suggests them to put a bet on winning. Karan suggests that the losing team will have to serve the winning team. Everone wants to be on Karan’s team. He suggests to divide the teams based on chit system. The teams get divided and Preeta is on Prithvi’s team.

9:59pm- Sherlyn tells Prithvi that she feels it is difficult for him to win as Karan is a professional player. But Prithvi has some other plans in mind. He will break Karan’s lucky bat so that he loses the game.

10:02pm- Everyone gets geared for the match. They do a toss. Prithvi wins the toss and elects to bat first. Karan encourages his team to show the opposing the team who the real winners are.

10:09pm- Prithvi sens Mahesh and Kritika to bat first and Karan sends Sameer to bowl for the first over. Preeta cheers for Prithvi’s team and Karan asks her to listen to what her heart ays, for once as he knows that Preeta’s is actually on Karan’s side.

10:14pm- Prithvi’s team is scoring well and he is celebrating it by dancing. Karan insults his dancing moves. Preeta immediately jumps to his defense.

