Kundali Bhagya 8 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Srishti manages to run away Srishti manages to reach home safely but drops Preeta's dupatta on the way. Neel identifies the dupatta. Rakhi invites the Arora family for the pooja at their home.

In the previous episode, Neel and her goons kidnap Tapsee. Neel intentionally hits her with his car so that Tapsee goes into coma. Srishti sees all this as she is out to take revenge from him since he teased Preeta. Neel fels somebody is seeing him and sends his men behind her as Srishti tries to run away before he catches hold of her.

9:30pm- Neel sends his men behind Srishti to catch hold of her. Srishti is hiding but decides to run away for her life. Neel sees her running and runs behind her.

9:33pm- Srishti stumbles upon sacks of cement but hides in a nearby cottage. Seeing the right moment, she gets up and runs away.

9:35pm- Neel calls Prithvi and gives him the good news that he has successfully completed the task assigned to him. He tells him that he has killed Tapsee instead and he should make arrangements for more money. Prithvi is reluctant to give more money but Neel threatens him with his truth. Prithvi has to agree.

9:38pm- Preeta had called Sameer to ask about Srishti’s whereabouts. Sameer is unaware too. Preeta lies to Sarla that Srishti is fine and will come home soon. She tells her that she’ll go and bring her back at the earliest.

9:42pm- Srishti comes back home and looks for Preeta but is unable to find her. Sameer calls her but she hangs up on him too.

9:44pm- Srishti goes to Janki’s room and narrates the entire incident to her. She immediately feels that these goons might find her and kill her too.

9:45pm- Preeta is on the road looking for Srishti. Sameer calls Preeta to inform her that Srishti has reached home. Preeta goes back home.

9:47pm- One of Neel’s men identify Preeta’s dupatta that Srishti has dropped while running.

9:49pm- Rakhi instructs her helpers to go to the market and buy things for the pooja. Rakhi tells Rishabh that his life has become organised because of Karan. However, she learns that Karan has forgotten to invite the Aroras for the pooja.

9:53pm- Rakhi calls Preeta through Karan’s mobile to invite them.

9:59pm- Rakhi invites Sarla and the entire Arora family for the pooja at her home.

