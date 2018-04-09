Kundali Bhagya 9 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Tapsee's plan has failed Tapsee's plan has failed as Sherlyn finds her and Prithvi in their room and creates a scene there. Pragya confronts Simonica about her plan. Sarla gives Srishti a day's time to tell her what's happening between Sameer and her.

In the previous episode, Prithvi catches hold of Sameer and beats him up, not knowing that it is Sameer. Tapsee has got hurt and Prithvi offers her to come to his house and take rest. Preeta calls up Karan to know what has been happening and if anything has gone wrong since she knows Karan is upto something. Karan dismisses her phone call saying he does not have the time to talk to her.

9:31pm- Srishti brings Sameer home as he is injured. Sameer asks her about her feelings and Srishti blackmails him saying that she’ll tell him a secret only if he lets her apply the antiseptic solution. the solution burns his wounds and Srishti hugs him as he is shouting.

9:34pm- Just then, Sarla enters and Sameer tells him it is not what she is thinking. Prithvi carries Tapsee to his room and they fall on the bed. Just then Sherlyn comes to his house, wanting to surprise him. She goes to the room, to find Tapsee and Prithvi lying on the bed. Sherlyn and Tapsee both disown Prithvi.

9:38pm- Sherlyn goes away. Srishti tells Sarla what all happened to Sameer. Sarla asks Sameer to go to the doctor instead for better treatment.

9:39pm- Karan is looking for his ball. He spots Preeta and they enter in a verbal brawl again. Preeta tells Karan that she feels he has done something that is connected to her. Karan tells her that she went out for some work.

9:43pm- Tapsee comes to Karan’s house. Karan takes her in seclusion to ask her why she is crying.

9:44pm- Pragya follows Simonica in her car. She goes into a flashback about when she was talking to Abhi about the entire incident. Abhi tells her about that stranger he collided with in the hotel.

9:47pm- Pragya follows Simonica and is thinking of what all happened at the hotel due to Simonica’s paln. Simonica’s car enters a building and Pragya asks her driver to stop the car outside the building. She walks inside the building behind her. Simonica enters a room and Pragya enters behind her.

9:50pm- Pragya comes in and slaps her. Simonica is left bewildered. Simonica asks her who she is and Pragya tells her that she feels like killing her but can’t.

9:52pm- Simonica, or as she calls herself- Avantika, can’t understand what’s happening. Pragya tells her that she has decoded her plan and Simonica is confused.

9:56pm- Sarla confronts Srishti about what’s happening between Sameer and her. Sarla tells her she is not clear about how she feels, thinks and behaves.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App