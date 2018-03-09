Kundali Bhagya 9 March 2018 Full Episode Live Written Updates: Prithvi's team gets out Karan wants to bowl out Prithvi specifically and manages to do that. Preeta challenges him to chase the target they have created for them. Karan taunts Preeta that she is not as quick as his other girlfriends. However, he asks her not to change herself for anyone. It is now Karan's team's turn to bat.

In the previous episode, Karan challenges Prithvi to a cricket match, in retaliation to the taunts meted out to him by Prithvi. They divide teams on the basis of a chit system. The match begins and Prithvi’s team scores well.

9:45pm- Pragya jumps in for Prithvi’s defense when Karan insults him.

9:46pm- The game continues and Prithvi’s team continues scoring well. Srishti comes up with a plan to bowl out Sherlyn. Sherlyn gets out.

9:49pm- Kritika gets out too and Prithvi is now stressed. He comes on the pitch for batting and it is Rakhi’s turn to bowl for the over.

9:52pm- The match continues and it is Preeta’s turn to bat. Karan is bowling for the over and Sameer tells him to buck up. He, however, wants Prithvi to come to the pitch so that he can bowl him out. His plan takes shape and Prithvi comes on to the pitch.

9:59pm- Karan bowls his first ball to prithvi and he gets out. Preeta challenges him to chase the target.

10:00pm- Preeta goes to the kitchen to have water and Karan comes in and taunts her that she must learn to serve him because she’ll have to do all the chores as she will soon lose the game. However, he tells her that she is not as quick as other girls but does not have to change herself. She is good the way she is.

10:03pm- Mahesh calls Rishabh and starts talking to him happily. Rishabh asks the reason behind this happiness and Mahesh starts blackmailing him emotionally.

10:09pm- Rishabh tells Mahesh that he’ll not fall for his drama. Ultimately, Mahesh asks Rishabh to go away as he is not ready to comply.

10:11pm- Prithvi encourages his team to take revenge from Karan’s team. Hearing Prithvi’s philosophy of taking revenge, Preeta feels a little uncomfortable.

10:12pm- The games resumes and Karan’s team is hardly able to score any runs. Prithvi encourages Kareena to bowl well and take her revenge.

