Kundali Bhagya 9 March 2020 preview: In the previous episodes of Kundali Bhagya we saw how Mahira and Sherlyn plan to bring Karan close to Mahira but fail in doing so. Sameer learns about the ladies’ planning to spike Karan’s drink in order to bring the latter close to his fiancee on the Holi celebrations. However, Sameer does not want it to happen and tells Srishti about it. Later, the latter along with her sister Preeta reaches out Luthra mansion to stop Mahira and Sherlyn from spiking Karan’s drink.

At the same time, we saw how majorly Karan and Rishabh feel about the absence of their father for not being with them for the Holi festival. Meanwhile, Karan also misses Preeta but later is delighted to see her in his house. However, Preeta does not tell Karan about Mahira and Sherlyn’s plan because she feels he won’t believe her statement.

Further, she fakes and says that she came there only to wish Rakhee on the occasion. Prithvi is also seen making his entry to the Luthra house as he wants to play Holi with Sherlyn. To celebrate the colorful festival, all the hit duos of Zee television are seen performing on popular songs. Later, Preeta and Mahira get in an argument over Karan.

Watch Kundali Bhagya 9 March 2020 preview here:

As shown in Kundali Bhagya’s preview of March 9 2020, we will see Preeta confidently telling Mahira that Karan will not marry her in any way. Meanwhile, Preeta would also try and save Karan from having the spiked drink as plotted by Sherlyn and Mahira.

Let’s see if Preeta succeeds in failing Mahira’s plan or will she herself fail in doing so?

