Kundali Bhagya 9 May Full Episode Written Updates: Neel comes to Arora house Neel comes to Arora house but he realises that Preeta was not the one who saw them commit the murder. He doubts Srishti and asks his men to keep an eye on her whereabouts.

In the previous episode, Srishti manages to run away and reach back home safely. However, she had dropped Preeta’s dupatta which she was carrying and Neel and his men identify the same as Preeta’s. Rakhi invites Preeta’s family for the pooja at home for Akshay’s success in business. Neel informs Prithvi that Tapsee is dead and demands more money to which he has to agree.

9:30pm- Srishti dreams of the events that took place last night. She wakes up in terror and decides to go tell Everything to Preeta. Neel and his men come home and Neel calls out to Sarla.

9:32pm- Neel tries to enter the house, saying that he’ll get water for both of them. Preeta comes to serve tea to Dadi and Neel stops her as she is going back to her room. Sarla comes back home from the market and asks him the reason he has come.

9:34pm- Neel apologises to Preeta for what he did to her but also says that it was her fault. He gives back her dupatta and says that it was fallen outside. Sarla asks him the reason again and he says that he has come to collect funds for a function in the society.

9:38pm- They have to return back from the house as Neel is sure that the girl that night was not Preeta as had it been her, she would’ve gotten scared seeing them there. Neel doubts that it was Preeta’s sister.

9:41pm- He asks his men to keep an eye on Srishti and her whereabouts so that they can plan their revenge. Sarla comes to feed Janki and tells her about Neel and his behaviour. Srishti is sitting there listening to her. Srishti starts crying due to whatever happened last night.

9:44pm- Srishti thinks that Sarla was right in asking them not to deal with the goons directly. Hearing about Tapsee’s murder, Sherlyn is scared that their plan has gone way ahead of what they had planned.

9:47pm- Everyone is ready for going to Luthra house but Srishti. Srishti says that she does not feel too well. She wants to stay at home. Preeta asks her whether she fought with Sameer but Srishti does not answer.

9:50pm- Everyone is busy with preparations for the pooja. Srishti, on the other hand, can’t stop thinking about the events that unfolded last night.

9:57pm- Akshay and his family come to the Luthra house. Kritika comes to greet them. Kareena takes Akshay to meet the pandit. Karan comes and teases Akshay that now he is stuck with Kritika now.

