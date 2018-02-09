Kundali Bhagya 9 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: At the shopping mall Prithvi chooses a dress for Preeta which Karan dislikes. He tells Preeta that he won't attend her engagement if she decides to wear this dress. Preeta tells him that she knows that Karan dislikes Prithvi and it is very apparent. But, she'll wear this dress only. They enter into a brawl which Rishabh solves. Prithvi enters Sherlyn's trial room so that he is the first one to see how she looks in the dress. Rishabh sends Karan to get Sherlyn back as she is taking quite some long to change.

In the previous episode, Prithvi tells Rishabh that the dates for his engagement with Rishabh have been fixed. Rishabh wants to personally congratulate Preeta. Sherlyn tells Preeta that even the dates for their mehendi function has been fixed. Rakhi goes to the Arora house to invite them for the same. She asks Sarla to bring along Janki too, if she can. Sarla tells Rakhi that they have fixed Prithvi’s and Preeta’s engagement and both of them have gone shopping. Rakhi tells her that even Rishabh, Karan and Sherlyn have gone for shopping.

9:30pm- Karan tells Preeta that he won’t attend her engagement party and she asks why. Preeta asks why and he answers saying that he does not like the dress Prithvi has chosen for him. Preeta tells him that it is not the dress but his dislike for Prithvi that is forcing him to act this way.

9:33pm- Karan asks Preeta to promise him that she won’t wear the dress but Preeta does not agree. A passerby tells Preeta that the real reason is something that he is hiding.

9:34pm- Prithvi enters Sherlyn’s trial room. Sherlyn asks him why Preeta is so happy now that Janki is dead. Prithvi tells her that Janki is not dead but paralysed and hence, she cannot tell the truth to anybody. They come up with another plan.

9:38pm- Prithvi and Sherlyn are now happy that their plan is going on the right track now. Prithvi offers to help her change her dress.

9:39pm- Preeta asks Karan why he acts this way. Karan asks her not to, and blackmails her emotionally. Karan tells her that she is not bothered about her happiness. They enter into a brawl. Rishabh comes on the spot and asks them why they are shouting. Karan tells Rishabh about the dress. Preeta asks Rishabh how the dress is, and Rishabh does not like it either. Rishabh asks Karan to go look for Sherlyn.

9:45pm- Karan decides to go as he is instructed but changes his mind. He calls Sherlyn to ask where she is and goes near her trial room.

9:50pm- Rishabh and Preeta walk towards the cash counter. Preeta tells him how she feels Karan is too childish. Preeta tells Rishabh how Prithvi has always been polite to her, unlike Karan who finds reasons to find with her.

9:57pm- Prithvi is impressed as to how beautiful Sherlyn is looking. He is about to go out of the trial room when Sherlyn calls him back. Karan knocks at her door and asks her to come out soon. Prithvi and Sherlyn plan to wait till Karan leaves the spot. Rishabh tells Preeta that she looks very cute when she complains about Karan.