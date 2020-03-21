Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya, who is currently under self quarantine during coronavirus outbreak in India, has shared how she is spending her time at home. The actor has shared a video on her Instagram channel suggesting an organic homemade face mask.

Kundali Bhagya: In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak across the country, especially Maharashtra, the shooting of all Television shows, films and web-series have been halted till March 31, 2020. This has given all television actors a much-needed break, which they are utilising to take care of themselves and spend quality time with their family. Shraddha Arya, who plays Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, might be at home but she is leaving no opportunity to connect with her fans.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Shraddha Arya has shared an informational video on her Instagram channel. In the video, she can be seen suggesting a homemade mask that she tried at home for a beautiful and glowing skin. Sharing the video on her channel, Shraddha said that she really liked the result of this mask as it is made of all organic ingredients.

The actress suggested that it is something natural, easy to make and will better your skin, just like it helped her. In the end, she also added the hashtag #HappyQuarantine. Considering Shraddha has a beautiful skin, fans are also excited to try the face mask suggested by her and are showering all the love and appreciation in the comment section under the post.

Speaking about her show Kundali Bhagya, the show has managed to secure its position at the top of TRP charts. Despite a stiff competition, the show retains its no.1 position week after week. Those who have been following the show that Shraddha Arya’s character Preeta is facing a difficult time after facing accusations of killing Mahesh.

