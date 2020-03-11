Kundali Bhagya: India's most-watched show, Kundali Bhagya which is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya is gaining a lot of love among the Indian viewers, as Karan and Preeta get closer to each other, while Sherlyn's plan is on the verge to expose.

Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar’s much-loved serial, Kundali Bhagya is garnering quite a good TRP for its plot. In the upcoming episode, viewers will get to watch, where Sherlyn’s plan backfires, as Preeta plays the same strategy on her, and locks Mahira and Sherlyn inside a room. While, on the other hand, Karan loses his control after drinking Bhaang and hugs Preeta!

Meanwhile, it was all planned by Shristi as she pretends to call someone, speaks out loud that she is going outhouse to provide medicines to Mahesh’s uncle. Howbeit, Shristi, and Sherlyn follow her, reach to the location which Shristi had told.

By the time they could figure out that they were trapped by Preeta, she locks the door and threatens that soon your evil plan will be exposed in front of everyone. In the next scenario, Karan unconsciously hugs Preeta. On the other hand, Sherlyn guesses that Preeta and Karan will closer to each other in this Holi festival. Indeed the plot is intriguing and fast space, as it is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya. It is a romantic drama starring Anjum Fakih as Srishti Arora, Shraddha Arya as Dr. Preeta Karan Luthra, Abhishek Kapur as Sameer Luthra, Ruhi Chaturvedi as Sherlyn Rishabh, Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra are in lead roles.

