Kundali Bhagya March 13, 2020 preview: While Sherlyn is striving hard in order to bring Mahira close to Karan, she gets another shock of her life when Mahesh is seen recovering and tells her that he will expose her in front of the whole family. Watch Kundali Bhagya March 13, 2020 preview here:

Kundali Bhagya March 13, 2020 preview: In yesterday’s episode of Kundali Bhagya, fun banter between Preeta and Karan is shown as they both are drunk. Mahira and Sherlyn are locked inside the storeroom by Preeta and Srishti in order to save Karan from the ladies.

Meanwhile, Preeta and Karan are in Karan’s room where the latter tries to kiss her. Preeta expresses that she likes him but would not marry because he does not treat her in a good way. Karan also mentions that Preeta is the love of his life and he also asks her about her feelings. Preeta refuses to admit her feelings and both of them get into a pillow fight.

However, Sherlyn manages to call Prithvi who in a drunk state comes to rescue them but sleeps inside the storeroom itself. Later, when Mahira and Sherlyn reach Karan’s room, it looks like Karan and Preeta were kissing.

In the recent preview of Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Preeta are seen drunk. A drunk Karan tells Preeta that he wants to tell something very important to her when Mahira asks the latter what is the matter. Preeta says that it is a private talk between a married couple from which she must stay away.

Afterwards, Sherlyn is seen standing in Mahesh’s room when he wakes up from his coma. Mahesh tries and tells Sherlyn that he will expose Sherlyn true intentions in front of the entire Luthra family. On hearing this, Sherlyn gets shocked and unintentionally breaks the vase. Just when the family hears the sound they rush towards Mahesh’s room.

Will Mahesh be able to expose Shelyn this time? Or will she plan to kill him? Will Mahira be able to stop Karan’s growing feelings towards Preeta? or will Preeta be able to save Karan from Mahira and Sherlyn’s plans?

