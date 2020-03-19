Kundali Bhagya March 19, 2020, preview: When Preeta comes to know about Karan's preponed wedding date, Preeta claims that she does not care about the latter, but cries at the same time. Here have a look at Kundali Bhagya March 19, 2020, preview:

Kundali Bhagya March 19, 2020, preview: Zee Television’s show Kundali Bhagya is amid a very interesting plot where Preeta is shown helpless. While Mahira and Sherlyn’s plan to trap Preeta in trying to kill Mahesh becomes successful, the whole Luthra family blames and accuses Preeta of all the wrong happening in the house.

Kareena accuses Preeta of being responsible for all the conditions of the family to which Mahira’s mother and Dadi also support her word. Rakhi, who had always trusted Preeta on certain issues also agrees to all the claims. On the other hand, Mahira and Sherlyn away from everybody celebrate their win over Preeta and her plans to save Karan.

At the same time, Preeta explains to Sarla the reason why she went to Luthra’s house. She emotionally says that Karan does not trust her anymore. Meanwhile, Kareena comes up with a plan which will prove to be against Preeta and Karan’s relationship.

Kareena and Dadi call Karan and asks him to marry Mahira the next day so that their whole family can get permanently rid of Preeta.

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya witnesses the family asking Karan if he is willing to marry Mahira just the next day in order to end all the problems occurring due to Preeta. Initially, Karan hesitates to answer but then when he thinks of what happened to Mahesh, she agrees to tie a knot with Mahira the next day itself.

On the other hand, when Preeta and her family come to know about Karan’s wedding the next day, she refuses to accept that she cares about the latter and his life. But on the other hand, Preeta is seen crying at the same time.

Will Preeta be able to save Karan from Mahira and Sherlyn’s plans? Will they both get exposed?

