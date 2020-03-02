Kundali Bhagya March 2, 2020 preview: It seems that the makers of Kundali Bhagya are in no mood to make the audience bore with their twists and turns. Read here about the latest development.

Kundali Bhagya March 2, 2020 preview: From being a romantic-drama Kundali Bhagya has now turned to be a revenge story after the double dose of suspense and drama added by the makers. For a long time, Sherlyn and Mahira are trying their level best to prove Preeta guilty in her attempt to kill Mahira. In the last episode, Rishabh was seen asking Sherlyn about tampering the video in the court.

The entire atmosphere changes when Mahesh shows improvement in his health. On calling the doctor, the Luthra’s learn that Mahesh is improving and heavy breathing is a positive sign. The entire family becomes happy in knowing about Mahesh’s health but there is someone who is not happy with Mahesh’s health condition.

Sherlyn, who is responsible for Mahesh’s health, gets worried and gets a panic attack after listening to the good news. Further, Preeta is seen calling Karan to thank him but due to his busy schedule, he fails the attend the call.

Overall, it will be exciting to see will Preeta finally confess with Karan about her feeling for him or both of them will continue to hide feelings for each other.

