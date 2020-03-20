Kundali Bhagya March 20, 2020 preview: One of the most-watched shows, Kundali Bhagya is no less than a drama and dialogues series. In the upcoming episode, Mahira was nowhere in the house, as Sherlyn, Ramona was looking for her in the house. Is she kidnapped by someone?

Kundali Bhagya March 20, 2020 preview: The spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya–Kundali Bhagya is high on drama as in the earlier episode, Karan can be seen not agreeing to marry Mahira. Eventually, Karan agrees to tie the knot with Mahira. This news came as a shock to the whole Luthra family. Sameer immediately reaches Preeta’s house to inform her that Karan steps down from the ceremony.

However, Sarla and Shristi fume into anger and vows not to help Luthra’s family in the future. In the upcoming episode, Karan and Rishab discuss about Preery, while Rishab tries hard to convince Karan that Preeta is not the real culprit behind Mahesh’s accident.

He said, that if it is so, then Preeta had never called anyone for help, till the time he knows Preeta is not the girl who thinks to harm someone. Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Ramona seem to be shaken a bit, as Mahira is nowhere in the house. It will be interesting to watch, what’s the next twist in the show? Has someone kidnapped her?

Watch Kundali Bhagya promo:

Indeed the plot is intriguing, as the current scenario of Preeta and Karan’s love story seems to hook the audience to the television screens. In the show, Manit Joura as Rishabh Luthra, Anjum Fakih as Srishti Arora, Abhishek Kapur as Sameer Luthra, Shraddha Arya as Dr. Preeta Karan Luthra, Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra, and Ruhi Chaturvedi as Sherlyn Rishabh Luthra are in the lead roles.

Watch Kundali Bhagya promo:

Watch Kundali Bhagya promo:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App