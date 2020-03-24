Kundali Bhagya March 24, 2020 preview: In the last episode of Zee TV entertainer Kundali Bhagya, we saw that Mahira’s mother is quite confident that Preeta has kidnapped her daughter in order to stop the latter’s wedding with Karan.

Rakhi asks them to wait and see if Mahira has gone to the temple or not. On the other hand, Kareena asks Kritika to go to the temple and look out if Mahira is there or not. The family is unaware that Mahira is at Preeta’s house. As shown in the previous episode, Srishti is fighting with the lady as she does not want her to meet Preeta and hurt her once again.

However, Preeta decides to talk to Mahira and asks Srishti to go. While the ladies have a conversation, Preeta asks Mahira why in the world she frame her for trying to kill Mahesh. What the lady confesses, shocks Preeta. Mahira tells her that Mahesh’s accident and framing Preeta in it was all a part of her plan which was set along with Sherlyn.

Have a look at Kundali Bhagya March 24, 2020 preview here:

Preeta is devastated on hearing that Mahira has teamed up with Sherlyn and both of them tried to literally kill Mahesh.

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Mahira tells Preeta and Srishti that she going to marry Karan. further, she says that after her wedding with Karan, Preeta would be no longer Karan’s wife and she will have no right on him. On the other hand, Kareena tells the whole Luthra family that they need to stop Preeta to come at Karan’s wedding ceremony otherwise she will spoil that as well. She says Preeta ruins every family function held in their family and they need to keep Preeta away from it this time at any cost. While Kareena talks, Karan and Rishabh are seen worried.

