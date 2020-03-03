In today's episode, Karan will misunderstand Mahira as Preeta in his sleep. As soon as he will go closer to her, he will realize that she is not Preeta, she is Mahira. Read the full article to know more.

Kundali Bhagya March 3rd, 2020 Preview: The serial is full of ups and downs, twists and turns and this is why the serial is so popular among the audience. The show has garnered a lot of attention from its viewers, the plot is very different and connective as well.in the last episode, we saw Sarla telling her family that she does not think that the Luthras actually wanted to help her instead they were only try9ing to protect Sherlyn and Mahira.

When all of this conversation was going between Sarla and her family, Preeta overhears this and feels sad. She decides to call Karan and say thank you to him.further in the episode the doctors tell Karan and his family, that Mahesh is recovering and is expected to come out of his coma. by listening to this Karan becomes happy and decided to call Preeta. Unfortunately, they both ended up calling each other at the same time and found each other’s phone busy.

On this note, Sherlyn tells Mahira that why is it going to be bad news if Mahesh recovers.

The episode continues further and it is seen that Karan is sleeping and is imagining Preeta next to him, as soon as he tries to get close to her, he is shocked to see that it is actually Mahira.

Kundali Bhagya started on air on 12 July 2017. The show is starring Shraddha Arya, Dheera Dhoopar and Manit Joura. The show goes on air on Zee Tv and Zee Anmol. So now what will happen further? Will Mahira understand that Karan loves Preeta and not her? What will Mahira do if Mahesh wakes up?

