Kundali Bhagya March 4 preview: In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya we have seen the love triangle between Karan, Mahira and Preeta and Sherlyn’s evil planning to destroy Luthra’s and specially Preeta and her family. By far Sherlyn and Mahira have joined hands in order to separate the two love birds but here comes a twist.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, we saw how Preeta dreamt of Karan next to her on her bed and how she blushes after she wakes up. At the same time, Karan promises Mahira that he will attend her party to meet all her friends.

While Mahira thinks that Karan is in love with her, she is unaware of the fact that he is attracted to Preeta. Thereafter, when Karan goes to his training center, he sees Preeta conversing with another player. He gets jealous and takes Preeta in the restaurant for the dinner. Mahira along with Sherlyn reaches the party place to meet her friends. She comes to know that Karan is with Preeta and leaves the place to find both of them.

Also read: Barrister Babu spoiler alert: Aniruddh refuses to perform post-marriage rituals with Bondita



Watch Kundali Bhagya March 4 preview here:

Also read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 4th March, 2020 Preview: Prerna reminds Mr Bajaj of her deal, wishes to go back to Kolkata to take her revenge



Kundali Bhagya March 4 preview written update:

In the recent preview of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Mahira indulges in a huge argument with Preeta over Karan. She tells Preeta that she must stay away from Karan as he is her fiancee. To this, Preeta also replies back angrily and says that Karan is her husband and it is Mahira who should be staying away from Karan. She also addresses Mahira as the Other Woman in Karan’s life. In a fit of anger, Mahira slaps Preeta. Seeing so, Karan also gets angry and slaps Mahira. While Mahira sobs, Karan asks her how dare she slap Preeta, he also tells Mahira to stay away from Preeta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App