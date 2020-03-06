While in the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya we saw how Mahira sets her own room on fire to ruin Karan and Preeta’s date, we also saw Sherlyn playing her cards to separate the duo. The whole plan was drafted by Sherlyn who asked Mahira to hurt herself so that Karan can come to save her.

As Mahira calls Karan to help her, Preeta sees Karan panicking and running out of the restaurant. Preeta decides to go to the same place to see if everything is ok or not. At the hotel, she meets Kritika who tells her about a trapped Mahira, she gets tensed and runs towards the 9th floor to help her out.

After several attempts, Preeta is finally able to unlock the door and get Mahira out of the room but the latter categorically refuses to do so. Mahira refuses to leave the room and says she would not take any sort of help from anyone other than Karan.

Further, the two ladies get into an argument over Karan. Mahira accuses Preeta of trying to snatch Karan from her. At the same time, Preeta says that her relationship with Karan is different and special from that of hers. As Preeta is about to go out of the room, Mahira tells her that she won’t let her go out of the room.

Also read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 6th March 2020 promo: Gautam Gulati brings a twist, contestants send Balraj Syal, Heena Panchal in Pyaar Ka Pinjra

Have a look at Kundali Bhagya March 6 preview:

Also read: Tujhse Hai Raabta 6 March 2020 Preview: Kalyani gets emotionally attached with her unborn child

As per the preview of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we would see a refreshing and hot performance by Preeta and Karan on songs like Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Dekho Na, and others as well. Also, we would see Rishabh’s duet dance performance on the current track Pyar Tenu Karda Gabru killing with his looks and moves.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App