Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 5, 2020: Swati Kapoor who plays the role Mahira in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, gets trapped in her plan against Preeta in the show, the show has been shifted into high voltage drama.

The story of TV serial Kundali Bhagya is getting complicated day by day. At times, it seems that Karan and Preeta will meet comfortably, but like every time, this time also the meeting was incomplete. The story has taken a very interesting turn in Kundali Bhagya. Sherlyn and Mahira are tricked into causing a rift in Karan and Preeta’s relationship, but Mahira lands herself in trouble.

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it will be seen Mahira catches Preeta and Karan having a conversation where Karan confesses that he has no intention of marrying the former. This makes Mahira angry post which she chi9des Preeta and slaps her, later Karan slaps her back. These all situation was been imagined by Sherlyyn who thinks about the consequences of Mahira confronting Preeta. She then calls Mahira and asks her to return to the party.

Later in the scene, Sherlyn tries to convince Mahira that Preeta is not capable to do things alone as she need someone by her side every time, that’s the reason Karan and Preeta are always together. She asks Mahira to ask like Preeta and show herself week in front of Karan.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn asks about Mahira’s whereabouts to Karan by saying that she is not able to reach the latter on call. Karan then says that she is not with him. He then states that she is on the 9th floor of some building which is on fire. He also asks her to call the fire department. Meanwhile, Preeta reaches the building too only to find Kritika there. She then informs Preeta about Mahira being stuck on the 9th floor.

