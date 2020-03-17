In today's episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see that Sarla will get emotional and tells Preeta to end his every contact with the Luthra family. Read the full article to know more.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: The show is going through a lot of twists and turns, which are loved by the viewers. The characters have gained a lot of popularity and fame through the show and have also garnered a lot of fan following. In the last episode of the show Kundali Bhagya we saw that Preeta was shocked when she founded ou that Mahesh is injured and is lying on the floor after she finds out she called Rishabh and Sammy for their help. Thereafter, Mahesh is shifted to the hospital. Later, Mahira states in front of her family that Preeta has tried to kill Mahesh so that Karan stops from marrying her.

After thIs everyone reaches to Mahesh’s room and finds him lying o the floor and Preeta sitting next to him. Kareena then accuses Preeta of trying to harm Mahesh. Preeta is termed as a murderer for everyone present there. In the promo of the upcoming episode it has been seen that Sherlyn will now fake a drama in front of the whole Luthra family so that she can frame Preeta.

The drama of Sherlyn will include her fake tears and she will be asking Preeta that what does hse wants from the family. When this conversation was going on, Karan interferes and stops Preeta from being loud and rude with Sherlyn. Karan also added that Preeta has already betrayed him once and now this is the second time that she has done the same.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17 March 2020 preview: Kartik keeps Leela’s story secret from Naira

After watching all of it, Sarla will get emotional and tells Preeta and Shristi that she will kill herself if they ever tried to return to Luthra’s house. On the other hand, Kareena also tells Karan to stop every contact with Preeta and her family. What will happen next? Will Preeta and Karan ever be together?

For further updates, stay tuned to News x

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App