In today's episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see that Karan will express his feeling to Preeta, and will also call her his first love. Read the full article to know more.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: In the last episode of the show Kundali Bhagya, we saw that Shristi plans to trap Mahira and Sherlyn. She plans to trap them in a storeroom and then lock them. The storeroom is outside the Luthra’s residency. Shristi also mocks on them from outside. Meanwhile, on the other hand, what we saw was, the Luthra family has gathered together around Mahesh so they can ask for his health.

As Mahesh started getting conscious Sherlyn gets worried. Later then, Karan consumes a glass of Thandai after which Preeta scolds him, on which Karan asks her to stay with him. After which 2 of them hug and share a romantic moment. Karan says to Preeta that she is the first love of his life. This is all that we saw in the promo od the upcoming episode.

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see that Karan will pour out his feelings to Preeta and will tell her how deeply he loves her. In the midst of all of this, Karan pecks on Preeta’s cheeks which shocks Preeta.On the other hand, what happens with Mahira and Sherlyn in the storeroom is that they try to come out from the storeroom by seeking Pritvi’s help.

What will happen next? Will Preeta accept Karan’s feelings? How will Mahira react after knowing about Preeta and Karan? Will Sherlyn pay for her evil deeds when Mahesh regains consciousness.

