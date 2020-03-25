In today's episode of the show Kundali Bhagya, Mahira will admit that she tried to kill Mahesh. Preeta and Shristi will then try to save the Luthra family from Mahira. Read the full article to know more.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: in the previous episode of the show Kundali Bhagya, it was seen that Mahira admits in front of Preeta, that she tried to kill Mahesh. She also said that killing is not a big deal for her and this killing activity will stay continued with anyone who tries to come between her and Karan. Thereafter, Mahira slaps Shrishti and said that she slapped because she tried to insult her somedays back. Mahira added that if Preeta wants to go and tell about all of this to Karan’s family then she can go and do that, as nobody is going to believe her.

On the other hand, Sherlyn and Kareena were trying to spread the fear about Mahira being kidnapped by Preeta. Things get worse when Mahira reaches home and tells everyone that Preeta tried to kill her. After this, it makes them compel to security guards to not let Preeta enter the wedding hall. In the promo of the upcoming episode of the show Kundali Bhagya, it was seen that the preparations for Mahira’s Haldi ceremony begin at Luthra’s house.

While Preeta discusses with Shrishti about whatever Mahira did and about the entire situation. They decide to somehow save the Luthra family from Mahira and her evilness. Meanwhile, Rishabh and Sherlyn argue over Preeta again. Sherlyn says that Preeta should be sent to jail for committing the crimes. This statement of Sherlyn makes Rishabh angry and he then says to Sherlyn, to stop targetting Preeta again and again.

What will happen in the next episode? Will Preeta be able to expose Mahira’s plan in front of Luthra’s family?

