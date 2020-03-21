Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, we saw that Rishabh and Karan go together to check the health of Mahesh. There, Rishabh tried to convince Karan about the innocence of Preeta. However, Karan says that everyone believes that Preeta is guilty and he believes this himself as well. After having this conversation with Rishabh, The latter leaves for his room and there he was thinking about Preeta, which made him emotional. Karan thought about all the good moments which he spent with her.

On the other hand, Mahira goes missing on the day of her wedding. Sherlyn says that Preeta might have kidnapped her so that the wedding gets canceled. On the other hand, Mahira goes to Preeta’s house and wanted to meet her. Shristi even tries to stop Mahira from meeting and talking with Preeta, but Preeta asks her to let Mahira speak. In the promo of the upcoming episode of the show Kundali Bhagya, we will see how Mahia will talk to Preeta bout her feelings for KaranShe admits to her that he can sacrifice her own life for Karan and can even take lives for him.

Listening to this, Preeta asks Mahira that whether the latter had pushed Mahesh down the stairs. Moreover, Preeta makes Mahira understand that her feelings for Karan are more like Obsession than love. Mahira then makes a shocking revelation in front of Preeta, she admits that she was the one who pushed Mahesh down the stairs.

Also Read:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21 March 2020 preview: Kartik to finally meet his daughter?

What will happen next? How will Preeta be able to prove her innocence in front of Karan and his family? How will Preeta be able to prove Mahira guilty?

For further updates, stay tuned to NEWSX

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App