In today's episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see that Kareena will try her best to keep Preeta away from Karan, for this she also makes a plan and suggests Karan marry Mahira. Read the full article to know more

Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: The show is having a very interesting plot and is focusing on giving their best to their viewers, It has even garnered a lot o fan following. In the previous episode of the show Kundali Bhagya, we saw that Sherlyn and Mahira give their best in proving Preeta wrong and accusing her of harming Mahesh. Not only this, but Rishabh and Rakhi also believed Mahira and Sherlyn ask Preeta to leave the hospital assuming that she has tried to kill Mahesh.

When everybody reached the Luthra House, Sherlyn helps Prithvi to escape without anyone’s knowledge. On the other hand, the whole family discusses Preeta, during which Kareena tells Karan to stay away from Preeta. Meanwhile when Sarla got to know what happened at the hospital. she tried threatening herself and asks Preeta and Shristi to not go back to the Luthra house.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of the show Kundali Bhagya, it was seen that Kareena does not want Preeta to get in contact with Karana at all, and for this she tries to find out an alternative plan through which Preeta will stay away from Karn and as well as from the Luthra family.Kareena suggests the Luthra family make Karan tie knot with Mahira the very next day.

Also Read:Kumkum Bhagya spoiler alert: Prachi informs her family about her missing memory card

Also Read:Beyhadh 2 spoiler: Maya regains her memory only to find her mother held captive by Vikram

However by listening to this everyone gets shocked, including, Karan. On the other hand, Preeta decides that she will ever be meeting the Luthra family and informs about this decision to Shristi. Preeta decided to cut her every tie with Karan’s family.

What will happen next?

For further updates, stay tunes to NEWS X

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App