Filmmaker Stanley Tong and Chinese actor Jackie Chan recently invited Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to Dubai to plan about the second installment of Kung Fu Yoga. It seems that all the actors are much excited and will soon start with the shoot of the film after finishing up their ongoing commitments. Sonu Sood also revealed that the second installment will be more entertaining than the first one.

Sonu Sood also revealed that once Jackie and Stanley are over with the current commitments, they all will start with Part 2. He then revealed that Kung Fu Yoga was one of his favorite projects and will remember each and every moment related to the film. He also revealed that the most interesting part about the film is Jackie landed in India only on his request which is something very big.

Sonu also said that he promises to entertain his fans in Kung Fu Yoga 2 more than he did in part 1. He also agreed upon saying that whenever Stanley and Jackie collaborate, one can expect that it will be a big project which will contain never-seen-before actions stunts and sequences. Talking about the director, Stanley is a Mixed Martial Arts expert and also runs an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) school, which is considered to be among the best schools. The first installment broke many records in China and it is expected that the second will be even bigger.

Talking about the actor, Sonu was last seen on the screens in Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba in a negative role. The film featured Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Siddhartha Jadhav, and Ashutosh Rana. The film garnered a lot of praises from the audience and earned up to Rs 240 crore at the box office. Talking about the Chinese actor Jackie last appeared in the Chinese comedy film, The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang.

