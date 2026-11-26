Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia has posted a hand-written note about faith, strength and rebirth days after opening up about a hard time he went through in life in a heart-wrenching video on social media. Content creator took to Instagram on Thursday, November 26 by posting a picture of a note written in his diary. It was written on November 24 and starts off on an encouraging note as follows: “We start again. The phoenix rises from the ashes again.”

The latest post comes days after a video in which Zorawar referred to himself as a “loser” and talked about losing things that he held dear, including his marriage, corporate job and the house he had built for himself.

What Did Zorawar Ahluwalia Write In His New Note?







In the handwritten entry, Zorawar talked about pain, patience, and the struggles that one faces without others realizing what the person is going through. The ability to come out of tough situations was another aspect which Zorawar mentioned, and he also advised himself not to fear proceeding ahead. There is a phrase written in the entry: “The God is within you.”

In addition to that, he also mentioned faith and manifestation in the entry, and he wrote: “I am the chosen one because I asked for this; I manifested, prayed and HE just enabled it for me.” The festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti was also mentioned by Zorawar in the entry.

What Did Zorawar Say In His ‘I Am A Loser’ Video?

In the video uploaded by Zorawar recently, he returned to social media after taking some time off. This was mainly due to the reason that he was going through a hard time emotionally. Furthermore, he also highlighted that during this phase, he was exploring some business opportunities and therefore, needed to remain under the radar.

While reading out of his journal, he told about all the struggles he has been through in the last few years. According to him, he lost everything he had including his marriage, corporate career, house, dignity, confidence and even himself.

“I am confessing that I am a loser. In the past few years, I have lost everything that I deeply cared for,” he said in the video.

But apart from being a statement of confession, he also tried to send out a message of not losing hope in oneself. Speaking on resilience, he said, “Fall six times, get up seven times.” Further, he said that he would always keep faith in himself despite going through tough phases. A lot of people sent their good wishes to him via comments on this video. One such person was the singer-rapper, Badshah.

Zorawar Ahluwalia And Kusha Kapila Announced Separation In 2023

Zorawar had been married to actor and content creator Kusha Kapila. They got married in the year 2017 and separated on June 26, 2023, via a joint statement.

They cited in the joint-statement that they had agreed to end their marriage after they realized that they did not have common desires in life. In addition, they asked for privacy during this transition period. However, his recent statement does not mention Kusha or the separation at all.

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