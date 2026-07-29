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Home > Entertainment News > Kushal Tandon Breaks Silence After Shreya Kalra Claims He Slid Into Her DMs While Dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘I Don’t DM Girls…’

Kushal Tandon Breaks Silence After Shreya Kalra Claims He Slid Into Her DMs While Dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘I Don’t DM Girls…’

Reality shows Lock Upp 2 and Alliance have unexpectedly collided after Shreya Kalra claimed Kushal Tandon messaged her while he was allegedly seeing Shivangi Joshi. The actor has now responded to the accusation, denying that he made the first move and insisting, “I don’t DM girls.”

Kushal Tandon Breaks Silence After Shreya Kalra Claims He Slid Into Her DMs While Dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘I Don’t DM Girls…’

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 17:42 IST

Two reality shows are suddenly at the centre of the same controversy. What began as a revelation inside Netflix’s Lock Upp 2 has now spilled over into Prime Video’s Alliance, with actor Kushal Tandon finally responding to claims made by content creator Shreya Kalra about their alleged direct messages.

The controversy began when Shreya claimed on Lock Upp 2 that Kushal had reached out to her on Instagram while he was reportedly involved with television actor Shivangi Joshi. Her statement quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the show, prompting Alliance contestant Kashish Kapoor to confront Kushal directly.

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What Did Kushal Tandon Say?

During the latest episode of Alliance, host Kunal Kemmu’s reality show, Kashish Kapoor asked Kushal about Shreya’s allegations. The actor appeared surprised and first asked, “Who is Shreya?” After being reminded that she had appeared in a promotional shoot for his television show Barsaatein, Mausam Pyaar Ka, Kushal explained that she had contacted him after the shoot, not the other way around. He claimed Shreya had messaged him because she believed she would feature prominently in the promo but eventually appeared only briefly.

“I don’t DM girls,” Kushal said during the episode, adding that he has “too much ego” to initiate conversations with women on social media. In a humorous remark, he joked that he only messages “firangs” (foreigners). According to Kushal, his conversation with Shreya was limited to advising her that she deserved better opportunities than a blink-and-miss appearance in the promotional video.

Watch the video here:

What Did Shreya Kalra Allege?

Inside Lock Upp 2, Shreya painted a different picture. She claimed Kushal had initiated a conversation with her after the shoot and alleged that he was romantically involved with Shivangi Joshi at the time, something she says she was unaware of initially. According to Shreya, she eventually stopped replying because she sensed the situation was inappropriate.

She further claimed that Shivangi later confronted her over the chats. Shreya said she handed over her phone to Shivangi, who reportedly read the entire conversation and realised Shreya had not flirted or encouraged the interaction.

No Response From Shivangi Joshi

Neither Shivangi Joshi nor Shreya Kalra has publicly responded to Kushal’s latest remarks. The controversy has generated significant buzz online, with viewers comparing the differing versions of events. As of now, there is no independent evidence in the public domain confirming either account, and the matter remains based on statements made by those involved on reality television.

Meanwhile, Lock Upp 2, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, continues to stream on Netflix, while Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, is available on Prime Video. Both shows have become regular talking points on social media, but this unexpected crossover has given audiences one more reason to tune in.

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Kushal Tandon Breaks Silence After Shreya Kalra Claims He Slid Into Her DMs While Dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘I Don’t DM Girls…’
Tags: allianceKushal TandonLock Upp 2shivangi joshiShreya Kalra

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Kushal Tandon Breaks Silence After Shreya Kalra Claims He Slid Into Her DMs While Dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘I Don’t DM Girls…’

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Kushal Tandon Breaks Silence After Shreya Kalra Claims He Slid Into Her DMs While Dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘I Don’t DM Girls…’

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Kushal Tandon Breaks Silence After Shreya Kalra Claims He Slid Into Her DMs While Dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘I Don’t DM Girls…’
Kushal Tandon Breaks Silence After Shreya Kalra Claims He Slid Into Her DMs While Dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘I Don’t DM Girls…’
Kushal Tandon Breaks Silence After Shreya Kalra Claims He Slid Into Her DMs While Dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘I Don’t DM Girls…’
Kushal Tandon Breaks Silence After Shreya Kalra Claims He Slid Into Her DMs While Dating Shivangi Joshi: ‘I Don’t DM Girls…’

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