LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Entertainment > Kushal Tandon Wants His Privacy To Be Respected After A Fan Intrudes Into His House, Actor Calls It ‘Deeply Unsettling’

Kushal Tandon Wants His Privacy To Be Respected After A Fan Intrudes Into His House, Actor Calls It ‘Deeply Unsettling’

Kushal Tandon shared that a fan broke into his house while he was away, urging fans to respect his privacy, especially with his parents living with him. The Barsatein actor, recently in the news for his split with Shivangi Joshi, stressed love must come with boundaries.

Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 01:04:41 IST

Actor Kushal Tandon on Saturday, July 12, revealed that a fan broke into his house while he was not at home. While the actor is grateful for the love and support from his fans, he wanted to draw a clear line, signalling that this kind of behaviour isn’t acceptable. 

Kushal Tandon Wants His Privacy To Be Respected

The actor posted a long note on his Instagram story, explaining just how shaken he was, especially because his parents live with him now. “Hey everyone, today something happened that I need to talk about. While I was out, a fan entered my home without permission. My parents live with me now, and their safety and peace matter more than anything,” he wrote.

sssss

Kushal, who’s 40 now, asked people to respect his privacy, especially since his family is living with him. He said, “Please respect my privacy and my space, especially now that my family is living with me. Let’s keep the love alive—but with mutual respect and understanding.”

Kushal Tandon’s Split With Shivangi Joshi

On a personal note, Kushal’s private life has also hit the rocks. He recently confirmed that he and his co-star Shivangi Joshi broke up, saying in a now-deleted Instagram post, “To all the people I love, I just wanted to say, me and Shivangi (Joshi) are not together anymore. It’s been five months, so yes.” After that, both of them unfollowed each other on Instagram, which pretty much says it all.

On the professional front, Kushal was last seen in ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’ opposite Shivangi Joshi. The actor is also known for shows like ‘Beyhadh’, ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, and ‘Bebaakee’. He has also been a part of reality shows including ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Bigg Boss’, and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

Tags: BollywoodKushal TandonKushal Tandon fansKushal Tandon houseKushal Tandon instagram

More News

Who Is Manjula AKA Shruthi? Kannada TV Actress’ Husband Arrested After Assaulting Her At Their Rented Place
Fresh UN Sanctions Will End European Role In Iran’s Nuclear Program, Says Minister
Lamine Yamal Turns 18: Every Record He Broke Before Turning 18
Kushal Tandon Wants His Privacy To Be Respected After A Fan Intrudes Into His House, Actor Calls It ‘Deeply Unsettling’
Who Is Winning The Love Island USA Season 7 Finale? Know All About Finalists, Voting Lines And Streaming Options
WWE Main Event Match Card, Live Streaming, and Telecast: Everything You Should Know
Will Liam Payne Fans Get To Hear His New Songs? Former One Direction Member Recorded Two Albums Before Tragic Death
IND Vs ENG 3rd Test: Shubman Gill Loses Cool As He Asks Zak Crawley To ‘Grow Some F***ing Balls’ During Explosive Rant, Video Goes Viral
Who Is Vanessa Hudgens Married To? Actress Announces Second Pregnancy With Cole Tucker 12 Months After First One
Amaal Mallik Addresses Rumours Of Cutting Ties With Parents: When Family Turns Critics, It Hurts More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?