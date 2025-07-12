Kushal Tandon Wants His Privacy To Be Respected After A Fan Intrudes Into His House, Actor Calls It ‘Deeply Unsettling’

Actor Kushal Tandon on Saturday, July 12, revealed that a fan broke into his house while he was not at home. While the actor is grateful for the love and support from his fans, he wanted to draw a clear line, signalling that this kind of behaviour isn’t acceptable.

Kushal Tandon Wants His Privacy To Be Respected

The actor posted a long note on his Instagram story, explaining just how shaken he was, especially because his parents live with him now. “Hey everyone, today something happened that I need to talk about. While I was out, a fan entered my home without permission. My parents live with me now, and their safety and peace matter more than anything,” he wrote.

Kushal, who’s 40 now, asked people to respect his privacy, especially since his family is living with him. He said, “Please respect my privacy and my space, especially now that my family is living with me. Let’s keep the love alive—but with mutual respect and understanding.”

Kushal Tandon’s Split With Shivangi Joshi

On a personal note, Kushal’s private life has also hit the rocks. He recently confirmed that he and his co-star Shivangi Joshi broke up, saying in a now-deleted Instagram post, “To all the people I love, I just wanted to say, me and Shivangi (Joshi) are not together anymore. It’s been five months, so yes.” After that, both of them unfollowed each other on Instagram, which pretty much says it all.

On the professional front, Kushal was last seen in ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’ opposite Shivangi Joshi. The actor is also known for shows like ‘Beyhadh’, ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, and ‘Bebaakee’. He has also been a part of reality shows including ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Bigg Boss’, and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.