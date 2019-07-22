Kwatha: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez might appear in Bobby Khan's film Kwatha as per reports. The film is based on a real-life story and features Aayush Sharma and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film is likely to release in 2020.

Kwatha: Jacqueline Fernandez is among the hottest actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her sizzling photos and phenomenal acting skills. Recently, the reports revealed that the actor might appear in Bobby Khan’s film Kwatha. The film is a real-life story which will be shot in Manipur. The title of the film comes from a small village located on the border of India and Mynamar. Not only this, but the film will also feature Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Considering the buzz around the film, Jacqueline Fernandez has been finalised to play opposite Aayush. Reports suggest that the script has been narrated to the actor but there is no confirmation regarding the actor agreeing to the project. Though, she liked the script she has not finalised it yet.

The story narrates about the era which experienced a rise of underworld and gangsters. Reports also reveal that Sanjay Dutt will play a role owing to the main plot of the drama. Meanwhile, Aayush will play the role of an army officer.

In an interview, the director revealed that though Aayush’s first film Loveyatri underperformed at the box office, this film is different and Aayush perfectly suits the character. Moreover, Aayush is also excited for the film. The director also revealed that the recce of the film is underway and it will go on floors from September.

