Kwatha: It seems that the actor is no mood to look back and has picked some good projects to impress the audience yet again with his films. Recently, the reports revealed that Sanjay Dutt is not a part of Bobby Khan's film Kwatha. Read the details here–

Kwatha: After impressing the fans with his comeback film Kalank, the actor has his pockets full of good scripts. Earlier, the reports revealed that Sanjay Dutt has bagged another film titled Kwatha with Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma but as per the recent reports, a source close to the actor has denied to all the reports regarding the film.

Currently, the actor is focussing on projects like Ashutosh Gowarikar’s historic drama film Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Bollywood remake of Telugu film Prassthanam. To those who don’t know much about the film, it is a real-life story which will be shot in Manipur. The title of the film came from a small town at the border of Myanmar and India.

In the film, Aayush Sharma, who is also Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, plays the role of an army officer. Recently, the makers also approached Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for a role opposite Aayush Sharma, however, the actor has not confirmed the project.

On the personal front, Sanjay Dutt with his wife Maanayata has completed 11 years of their wedding some hours back and recently shared an adorable post with his wife on Instagram with a sweet caption expressing his love for his wife. Moreover, the duo, who are now parents of two kids Shahraan and Iqra, are known for their couple goals and have also raised the relationship bar on to a different level.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jytlMEGU0U

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App