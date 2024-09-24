Kyle Chandler Might Star In DC Comic’s Lanterns Based On Green Lantern

Chandler's film work includes supporting roles in 'King Kong', 'The Day the Earth Stood Still', 'Super 8', 'Argo', 'Zero Dark Thirty', 'The Wolf of Wall Street', 'Carol', among others.

Actor Kyle Chandler is in talks to star in the series ‘Lanterns’, which is based on the DC Comic’s ‘Green Lantern’, reported Deadline.Chandler is poised to play Hal Jordan, the Green Lantern character that Ryan Reynolds played in the 2011 movie.

The series, from Ozark’s Chris Mundy, Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King, follows John Stewart and Lantern legend Jordan, two intergalactic cops who are lured into a dark, Earth-based mystery while investigating a murder in the American heartland.

The eight-episode series ‘Lanterns’ is created by HBO in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. Mundy will serve as showrunner, while Lindelof and King will co-write and executive produce.

“John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman,” shared DC Studios co-chairmen and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, according to Deadline.

Chandler also received a lot of positive responses for his performance as Eric Taylor in the NBC series ‘Friday Night Lights’. He received numerous award nominations for his portrayal of the character and won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2011. His other credits include the sitcom ‘What About Joan?’ and the legal drama ‘The Lyon’s Den’.

Chandler’s film work includes supporting roles in ‘King Kong’, ‘The Day the Earth Stood Still’, ‘Super 8’, ‘Argo’, ‘Zero Dark Thirty’, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, ‘Carol’, among others.

