Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothée Chalamet’s Baby? Viral Rumour Sparks Frenzy Online — Here’s The Truth

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothée Chalamet’s Baby? Viral Rumour Sparks Frenzy Online — Here’s The Truth

Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothée Chalamet’s Baby? Viral Rumour Sparks Frenzy Online — Here’s The Truth

A viral social media claim suggesting Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with Timothée Chalamet has taken the internet by storm. The rumour has racked up millions of views, fuelled fan speculation and triggered countless reactions online. But is there any truth to it?

Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothée Chalamet’s Baby? (Photo: X)
Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothée Chalamet’s Baby? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 16:47 IST

Social media thrives on celebrity gossip, but every now and then, a rumour spreads so quickly that it begins to resemble fact. That is exactly what happened this week when posts claiming that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Timothée Chalamet’s baby flooded X and other platforms. The claim gained traction almost overnight, generating millions of views and prompting widespread discussion among fans of the celebrity couple. However, a closer look reveals that the story has no factual basis.

As speculation continues to trend online, here’s a breakdown of where the rumour started, why it spread so quickly, and what Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are actually up to.

You Might Be Interested In

Where Did The Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumour Come From?

The latest round of speculation appears to have originated from posts shared by unverified social media accounts. One widely circulated post claimed that Kylie Jenner was expecting her first child with Timothée Chalamet. Another post attached an alleged sonogram image and presented it as evidence of the supposed pregnancy. 

The posts quickly gained momentum, attracting millions of views and triggering a wave of reactions from fans. Some users celebrated the alleged news, while others questioned the credibility of the claims. The rumour became so widespread that it began appearing on fan pages, entertainment forums and discussion threads across multiple platforms.

Is Kylie Jenner Actually Pregnant?

At the time of writing, there is no evidence that Kylie Jenner is pregnant. Neither Jenner nor Chalamet has made any announcement regarding a pregnancy. No representative for either star has issued a statement, and no credible entertainment publication has reported the claim. The viral post that helped ignite the rumour reportedly originated from a parody account known for sharing satirical content. Many users appeared to mistake the post for genuine news and began sharing it without verifying the source.

As often happens online, screenshots and reposts quickly detached the claim from its original context, allowing the rumour to spread even further. In short, the pregnancy reports remain entirely unsubstantiated.

How Long Have Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Been Dating?

Jenner and Chalamet first became the subject of dating speculation in 2023. Since then, the pair have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, choosing not to publicly discuss their romance in interviews. Despite their privacy, they have occasionally been photographed together at sporting events, award ceremonies and high-profile outings. Most recently, the couple were spotted attending basketball games in New York City, where they appeared comfortable sharing affectionate moments in public.

Their low-key approach has only intensified public fascination with the relationship, making them one of the most closely watched celebrity couples in the entertainment industry.

What Are Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Working On Now?

Away from the rumour mill, both stars have busy professional schedules. Kylie Jenner recently partnered with Meta for a special edition collaboration involving smart glasses, promoting the launch across her social media platforms. Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet continues to expand his already impressive filmography. The actor is set to lend his voice to an upcoming animated feature, marking a new chapter in his career after a string of high-profile live-action successes. With major projects underway for both stars, there is currently far more fact than fiction in their professional lives, even if the internet seems more interested in rumours.

For now, fans may have to settle for what is actually confirmed: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet remain one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, but there is no verified pregnancy announcement from either of them.

ALSO READ: Who Is Trisha Krishnan? The South Superstar Linked To CM Vijay Who Has Dominated Indian Cinema For Over Two Decades

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothée Chalamet’s Baby? Viral Rumour Sparks Frenzy Online — Here’s The Truth
Tags: celebrity coupleshollywood newsKYLIE JENNERTIMOTHEE CHALAMET

RELATED News

Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

Who Is Dheeraj Dhoopar? Kundali Bhagya Star Confirmed For Lock Upp Season 2

Why Is Sanjay Dutt’s Whisky Brand In Legal Trouble? Delhi HC Restrains Use Of ‘Godfather’ Name

Ramayana Star Ravi Dubey Breaks Silence On Sky-High Expectations From Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer: ‘Wait With Faith’

‘She Calls Me Peddi Now’: Ram Charan Shares Adorable Story About Daughter Klin Kaara

LATEST NEWS

Iran Rejects US Oversight Of Frozen Funds

Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore: How Police Recovered It?

Tejas Express Passenger Finds Dead Fly In Veg Biryani

Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks?

Closeup Love Tunes recognised by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records

Passport Isn't Citizenship Proof? Which Documents Confirm Indian Citizenship?

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.

How Did Air India Flight Enter Pakistan Airspace Despite Restrictions?

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. Board to Consider Bonus Share Issue

Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothée Chalamet’s Baby? Viral Rumour Sparks Frenzy Online — Here’s The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothée Chalamet’s Baby? Viral Rumour Sparks Frenzy Online — Here’s The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothée Chalamet’s Baby? Viral Rumour Sparks Frenzy Online — Here’s The Truth
Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothée Chalamet’s Baby? Viral Rumour Sparks Frenzy Online — Here’s The Truth
Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothée Chalamet’s Baby? Viral Rumour Sparks Frenzy Online — Here’s The Truth
Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothée Chalamet’s Baby? Viral Rumour Sparks Frenzy Online — Here’s The Truth

QUICK LINKS