Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothée Chalamet’s Baby? Viral Rumour Sparks Frenzy Online — Here’s The Truth

Social media thrives on celebrity gossip, but every now and then, a rumour spreads so quickly that it begins to resemble fact. That is exactly what happened this week when posts claiming that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Timothée Chalamet’s baby flooded X and other platforms. The claim gained traction almost overnight, generating millions of views and prompting widespread discussion among fans of the celebrity couple. However, a closer look reveals that the story has no factual basis.

As speculation continues to trend online, here’s a breakdown of where the rumour started, why it spread so quickly, and what Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are actually up to.

Where Did The Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumour Come From?

The latest round of speculation appears to have originated from posts shared by unverified social media accounts. One widely circulated post claimed that Kylie Jenner was expecting her first child with Timothée Chalamet. Another post attached an alleged sonogram image and presented it as evidence of the supposed pregnancy.

The posts quickly gained momentum, attracting millions of views and triggering a wave of reactions from fans. Some users celebrated the alleged news, while others questioned the credibility of the claims. The rumour became so widespread that it began appearing on fan pages, entertainment forums and discussion threads across multiple platforms.

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child with Timothée Chalamet. pic.twitter.com/NpRfa6eAEw — Buzz Crave (@BuzzCrave_) June 22, 2026

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child with Timothée Chalamet. pic.twitter.com/KcuHT5hmEq — mary (@mary_david01) June 24, 2026

Is Kylie Jenner Actually Pregnant?

At the time of writing, there is no evidence that Kylie Jenner is pregnant. Neither Jenner nor Chalamet has made any announcement regarding a pregnancy. No representative for either star has issued a statement, and no credible entertainment publication has reported the claim. The viral post that helped ignite the rumour reportedly originated from a parody account known for sharing satirical content. Many users appeared to mistake the post for genuine news and began sharing it without verifying the source.

As often happens online, screenshots and reposts quickly detached the claim from its original context, allowing the rumour to spread even further. In short, the pregnancy reports remain entirely unsubstantiated.

How Long Have Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Been Dating?

Jenner and Chalamet first became the subject of dating speculation in 2023. Since then, the pair have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, choosing not to publicly discuss their romance in interviews. Despite their privacy, they have occasionally been photographed together at sporting events, award ceremonies and high-profile outings. Most recently, the couple were spotted attending basketball games in New York City, where they appeared comfortable sharing affectionate moments in public.

Their low-key approach has only intensified public fascination with the relationship, making them one of the most closely watched celebrity couples in the entertainment industry.

What Are Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Working On Now?

Away from the rumour mill, both stars have busy professional schedules. Kylie Jenner recently partnered with Meta for a special edition collaboration involving smart glasses, promoting the launch across her social media platforms. Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet continues to expand his already impressive filmography. The actor is set to lend his voice to an upcoming animated feature, marking a new chapter in his career after a string of high-profile live-action successes. With major projects underway for both stars, there is currently far more fact than fiction in their professional lives, even if the internet seems more interested in rumours.

For now, fans may have to settle for what is actually confirmed: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet remain one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, but there is no verified pregnancy announcement from either of them.