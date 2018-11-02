Kyu Russ Gya teaser out: All the Punjabi song lovers, get ready for a new melodious Punjabi sad song which will speak your emotions out. Kyu Russ Gya is a brand new Punjabi sad song whose teaser is now and has so far received more than 19K views on YouTube. The lyrics of the song has been penned down by former Cabinet Minister Kapil Sibal and it has been sung by Zorawar.

Never before the people of India would have known that Kapil Sibal apart from being a politician has this talent too. At present, it’s just a 27-second teaser, but it gives a sneak into the lyrics penned down by a former union minister. Together with lyrics, background score, playback singing and cinematography, it has come out as a beautiful composition which will touch your emotions.

Listening to the 27-second teaser crave you to listen to the full song as the voice of Zorawar coupled with beautiful and heart touching lyrics by Kapil Sibal is just amazing. The lyrics perfectly speaks out and put to display the emotions of two lovers and their love story. Kyu Russ Gya which means why are you angry, the song goes through the pain which is being felt by the lovers, who recall their memories and remember each other. Check out this beautiful teaser here:

