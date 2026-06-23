Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Fresh Buzz Around Smriti Irani’s Show Sparks Fan Concern

The future of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has once again become the subject of intense discussion among television audiences. The iconic franchise, revived by producer Ektaa Kapoor after nearly two decades, is reportedly at the centre of fresh rumours suggesting that the show may soon go off air. While there has been no official confirmation from either the makers or the broadcaster, the speculation has triggered concern among loyal viewers who have followed the Virani family saga across generations.

The renewed chatter comes months after similar reports surfaced earlier this year, prompting the channel to issue a clarification denying any plans to end the show. For now, the uncertainty has only increased curiosity about what lies ahead for one of Indian television’s most influential franchises.

Why Are Rumours About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air Back?

The latest round of speculation appears to stem from developments within the show’s ongoing storyline and conversations circulating across social media platforms. Several fan pages and entertainment forums have suggested that recent plot points indicate the narrative could be moving toward a major conclusion. Although such claims remain unverified, they have been enough to spark widespread debate among viewers.

Industry observers point out that long-running television dramas frequently face rumours regarding extensions, revamps or closures, particularly when storylines reach crucial turning points. As of now, neither Star Plus nor Balaji Telefilms has released any statement confirming that the show is ending.

What Did The Makers Say When Similar Reports Surfaced Earlier?

This is not the first time the reboot has found itself at the centre of shutdown rumours. In March, reports claiming that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 would be replaced by another show gained traction online. Responding to the speculation, the channel dismissed the reports and called them baseless.

In its statement, Star Plus clarified that there were no plans to discontinue the show and added that no end date had been decided. That clarification helped calm concerns among viewers at the time. However, with fresh reports now circulating, many fans are once again seeking an official update. Until an announcement is made, the show’s future remains open-ended.

Why Does The Kyunki Franchise Still Matter After More Than Two Decades?

When Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi first premiered in 2000, it transformed the landscape of Indian television. The family drama became a cultural phenomenon, introducing audiences to the Virani family and turning Smriti Irani’s portrayal of Tulsi Virani into one of the most recognisable characters in Indian entertainment history.

The show dominated ratings for years and helped establish the daily soap format as a powerful force in Indian households. Its influence extended beyond television, shaping storytelling trends and creating a template that many family dramas followed. The decision to revive the franchise after a 17-year gap reflected the enduring emotional connection viewers still have with its characters.

What Is Happening In The Show Right Now?

The reboot combines nostalgia with a new-generation narrative. While Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay returned as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, the series also introduced younger characters played by Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi. Recent episodes have focused on evolving family relationships, emotional conflicts and generational challenges within the Virani household.

Fans believe the coming episodes could become especially significant if the current storyline is indeed building toward a major turning point. Many viewers are hoping to see Tulsi once again take centre stage as the family navigates another chapter of upheaval and reconciliation. For now, audiences remain invested in every twist and turn, waiting for clarity on the show’s future while continuing to follow the story that has remained a part of Indian television history for over two decades.