Tuesday, April 8, 2025
  L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal's Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

Despite its strong start, the film is now witnessing a slowdown in collections, raising questions about its ability to recover the massive ₹180 crore budget.

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

Empuraan


L2 Empuraan, the highly anticipated Malayalam action thriller starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has officially crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India, despite a noticeable dip in collections in its second week. Released in theatres on March 27, 2025, the film has achieved a major milestone on Day 12, earning a total of ₹100.10 crore at the Indian box office.

L2 Empuraan Day 12 Box Office Collection

According to data from Sacnilk, L2 Empuraan collected ₹1.75 crore on its 12th day (second Monday). While the film is showing signs of fatigue at the box office, with reduced daily collections, this century mark indicates its strong initial performance and fan following.

Here’s a breakdown of the day-wise India net collections:

  • Day 1: ₹21 crore

  • Day 2: ₹11.1 crore

  • Day 3: ₹13.25 crore

  • Day 4: ₹13.65 crore

  • Day 5: ₹11.15 crore

  • Day 6: ₹8.55 crore

  • Day 7: ₹5.65 crore

  • Day 8: ₹3.9 crore

  • Day 9: ₹2.9 crore

  • Day 10: ₹3.35 crore

  • Day 11: ₹3.85 crore

  • Day 12: ₹1.75 crore

Struggles Ahead for L2 Empuraan?

Despite the initial buzz and star power, L2 Empuraan is now facing challenges at the ticket counters. The film’s pace has slowed significantly, especially in its second week, and it remains to be seen whether it can sustain its run in the coming days.

On Monday, the film recorded a 16.30% occupancy rate in Malayalam-speaking regions and 11.45% occupancy in Tamil-speaking theatres. The highest turnout was seen during the night shows with 21.83% Malayalam occupancy.

Made on a massive budget of ₹180 crore, L2 Empuraan has a long way to go before turning profitable. While hitting the ₹100 crore mark is a noteworthy feat for a Malayalam film, the current trajectory suggests that recovering its production cost may be difficult unless the film sees a resurgence in the coming weeks.

Star Cast and Story

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan is the sequel to Lucifer and follows the story of a man who rises to lead a global crime syndicate against all odds. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Caroline Koziol, Rick Yune, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier. It is jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Subaskaran Allirajah, and Gokulam Gopalan.

ALSO READ: Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

