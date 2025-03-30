Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
L2 Empuraan: CBFC Directs 17 Cuts In Mohanlal Film Following Controversy Over Gujarat Riots

L2: Empuraan has landed in controversy over its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots, prompting the CBFC to demand 17 changes. As the filmmakers rush to comply, the political debate around the film continues to intensify.

The makers of L2: Empuraan have reportedly agreed to modify the film following concerns over its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots. According to a report by The Times of India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ordered 17 changes to the Mohanlal-starrer after reviewing the content. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, was released in theaters on March 27.

CBFC Review of L2 Empuraan

Citing sources, the report states that the CBFC’s office in Kerala undertook a review of the film after intervention from the central government. Following this assessment, the board requested the filmmakers to implement specific edits. If the revised version is submitted by Monday, the film is expected to receive clearance for screening in the coming days.

Producer Gokulam Gopalan confirmed that changes will be made as per the CBFC’s recommendations. Speaking to The Times of India, Gopalan stated that he had instructed director Prithviraj to make the necessary modifications “if any scenes or dialogues in the movie had hurt anyone.”

L2 Empuraan: Controversy Over Riot Scenes

According to ANI, the edits primarily focus on riot sequences and depictions of violence against women. One of the major points of contention in L2: Empuraan is an extended sequence portraying the 2002 Gujarat riots, in which one of the perpetrators is depicted as a key antagonist. The sensitive nature of this portrayal sparked political debates in Kerala, leading to heightened scrutiny of the film’s content.

Despite the ongoing controversy, L2: Empuraan has been a massive success at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, it became the fastest Malayalam film to gross over ₹100 crore globally within just two days of its release. It has also set a record as the highest-grossing Malayalam film in overseas markets.

A High-Profile Sequel

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to Lucifer and is regarded as one of the most expensive productions in Malayalam cinema. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Jerome Flynn, and Eriq Ebouaney.

